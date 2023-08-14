Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough due to health concerns

A picture of Nestlé's Allerge-FreeChocolate Chip cookies.— Nestlé/file

Nestlé USA has responded to a potential safety concern, initiating a recall of specific batches of its Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough 'break and bake' products after reports that wood chips were found in the bars.

The recall targets two batches of the Toll House 'break and bake' bar products, both manufactured on April 24 and 25 of this year, identified by the batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K.

Consumers who have purchased items from these batches are urged to avoid consumption and advised to promptly return the products to the point of purchase for a replacement or refund.

In close collaboration with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Nestlé is diligently overseeing the recall process to ensure its efficiency. The spokesperson for Nestlé underscores the company's unwavering commitment to maintaining product quality and consumer safety.

This occurrence is not the first instance of such a challenge for Nestlé, as previous incidents have prompted recalls due to concerns related to the presence of foreign materials.

Nestlé says that their priority is the well-being of its valued customers. The company is taking swift and decisive measures to effectively address any potential concerns and provide timely resolutions.

The trust and safety of its patrons are of paramount importance to Nestlé, which stands as a global leader in the food and beverage industry.

The company states that consumer confidence and safety are cornerstones of Nestlé's ethos. As the company navigates this recall with transparency and urgency, its actions underscore its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality in its products.