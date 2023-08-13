Two militants killed in clash with security forces in Gwadar

Pakistan Army personnel are seen patrolling in an area. — AFP/File

GWADAR: Two terrorists were killed during a clash with security forces in Balochistan's Gwadar district, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military's media wing, terrorists attacked a military convoy using small arms and hand grenades during the terror activity.



"However, due to an efficient and swift response, two terrorists were sent to hell with no harm to any military or civil persons," the ISPR said in the statement.

It added that the security forces remain determined to thwart the efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.

Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed

In a statement issued by ISPR earlier today, a soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed while another was apprehended after a shootout in the general area of Charmang of Bajaur district.

It further said that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Charmang on the "reported presence of terrorists".

"During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists," the military's media wing stated.

After subduing the militants, the forces apprehended the terrorist who remained alive during the operation.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives including a suicide vest were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous "terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts", it added.

The ISPR said that the martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib, 24.

It further stated that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Pakistan has seen a steep rise in terrorist activities including several suicide bombings and gun attacks mainly targetting police and law enforcement agencies in the northwestern provinces, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and damage to properties.

The last incident of terrorism was the deadly suicide blast on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Bajaur, which killed over 60 people, including children.

The resurgence of militancy has been witnessed, particularly since the return of Taliban rule in neighbouring Afghanistan and the end of the ceasefire between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, cross-border militancy continues despite Islamabad's multiple reminders to Afghanistan for not living up to its commitment to ensuring that its soil is not used for terrorism in Pakistan.