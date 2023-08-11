Halle Berry offers valuable advice for women in mid-30s: ‘own wherever you are’

Halle Berry has recently shared a valuable advice for women in their mid-30s to own themselves wherever they are.



Speaking to Women’s Health, Berry said, “I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realise what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees.”

She continued, “Here’s what I tell women: Own wherever you are.”

Berry pointed out, “If you're in your mid-thirties, don't be bogged down by the idea that you have to have children by a certain age.”

“You decide. And if you want to have children, you don't have to be defined by those old ideologies that this is what women ‘have’ to do,” explained the mom-of-two.

The Monster’s Ball actress believed that women should “do it only if they want to” as they “give up a lot of their personal life to growing those other lives”.



“And maybe you're not a woman who wants to do that. No harm, no foul, no judgement,” added Berry.

Meanwhile, the actress also reflected on menopause and challenged all those stereotypes associated this taboo topic.