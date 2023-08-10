Quetta Moti Ram Road explosion injures two

Three shops were damaged due to explosion on Quetta's Moti Ram Road on August 10, 2023. — Reporter

QUETTA: A blast occurred on Quetta’s Moti Ram Road on Thursday, leaving at least two people injured, according to police and rescue officials.



Firefighters were called in as fire erupted in a shop situated in the areas following the blast, rescue official said.



Police said the nature of blast is being ascertained.

According to the police, the roofs of two shops were caved in while an inferno erupted due to the explosion in another shop had been doused.

Arsalan, a shopkeeper and his helper Nazir Ahmed were injured in the blast, who were shifted to the trauma center of the Civil Hospital of Quetta.

One of the injured is said to be in critical condition.

The bomb disposal squad launched an investigation to ascertain the nature of the blast.

Blochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo condemned the blast saying that anti-state elements wanted to create an atmosphere of fear ahead of Independence Day on August 14.

He said for the last few years, the province had been witnessing spike in terrorist incidents in the month of August.

“Effective security measures are indispensable to deal with the threat of terrorism,” the CM said.

According to a recent report, July marked a significant upsurge in attacks, making it the second deadliest month of 2023, with 124 fatalities and 218 injuries, The News reported.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the country witnessed 54 militant attacks last month.

The victims whose lives were lost included 77 civilians and 37 security forces personnel, while 181 civilians and 36 security forces personnel sustained injuries.

Additionally, 10 militants were killed during their own actions, and security forces successfully neutralised 12 terrorists while apprehending 46 others, thwarting numerous future attacks.

Comparing the data with the previous month, June 2023, the PICSS report reveals an alarming increase in terrorist activities.

There was a 15% rise in terror attacks, a substantial 381% increase in civilian deaths, and a concerning 131% increase in security forces fatalities. Furthermore, civilian injuries witnessed a drastic 583% rise, and security forces personnel endured a 64% increase in injuries during the same period.

The previous month also recorded the highest number of suicide attacks in any single month of the current year, with five such attacks resulting in the tragic death of 69 people and injuries to 175 others. The majority of these casualties occurred during a suicide blast at a JUI-F election rally in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

In Balochistan, there was a notable increase in militant attacks and resultant deaths. PICSS recorded 17 militant attacks in the province, resulting in the death of 32 people, including 22 security forces personnel and seven civilians, while 22 others sustained injuries, including 17 civilians and four security forces personnel.

In June 2023, Balo¬chistan witnessed 10 attacks, leading to seven fatalities and four injuries. Meanwhile, Sindh experienced three terror incidents during July, while Punjab witnessed one incident, leaving one person injured.

The paramilitary forces have also cordoned off the area.