Oppenheimer hits new milestone by becoming the highest-grossing WWII movie ever made

Oppenheimer has reportedly hit another milestone by becoming the highest-grossing second World War movie ever made over the years in Hollywood.



According to The Independent, the movie grossed over $550 million mark at the global box office, while received rave reviews from audience and critics.

Christopher Nolan’s movie was released last month in cinemas and this movie surpassed Nolan’s previous record-holder, Dunkrik, which earned around $527 million at the global box office.

What’s interesting is that Oppenheimer still lagged behind in the Barbenheimer battle as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie earned over $1 billion even though both movies were released at the same time.

Sharing thoughts on his movie, Nolan told The Independent that Oppenheimer is the “biggest movie I’ve ever made”.

“The movie I wanted to make couldn’t have been done smaller,” said the director.

Nolan continued, “It’s not about money, it’s not about budget – the magnitude of the story is what attracted me to it.”

“The fact that Oppenheimer and his fellow scientists couldn’t completely eliminate the possibility that they might set fire to the atmosphere and destroy the entire world, but still triggered the test – the idea of someone taking that risk on behalf of all of us and all our descendants. There’s nothing bigger than that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer can be viewed in cinemas now.