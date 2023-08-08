NA dissolution summary will be moved tomorrow: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz is addressing a ceremony in Islamabad in this still taken from a video on August 8, 2023. — YouTube/GeoNews

The summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly will be moved tomorrow (Wednesday), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday.



“After completing our tenure, I will write to the president of Pakistan to dissolve the assembly,” the prime minister said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

The premier said the caretaker setup will take the reins of the government.

The current assembly’s tenure will end on August 12 and if it completes its stipulated time then elections are supposed to take place within 60 days. However, the Constitution states that the polls must be held within 90 days if the assembly is dissolved before the completion of its tenure.

