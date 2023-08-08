China’s foreign minister affirms Beijing to remain impartial on Russia-Ukraine war

Russia´s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China´s Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi enter a hall during a meeting in Moscow on February 22, 2023. — AFP/File

Chinese diplomat Wang Yi informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that China would remain impartial in the Russia-Ukraine war, a day after the Chinese delegation held international peace talks in Saudi Arabia. The talks emphasised ending the war in Kyiv only.



Wang assured that "both China and Russia are trustworthy and reliable good friends and partners.’’

“On the Ukraine crisis, China will uphold an independent and impartial position, sound an objective and rational voice, actively promote peace talks, and strive to seek a political solution on any international multilateral occasion,” Wang added, according to a readout of the call released by China’s Foreign Ministry.

The call followed the two-day international peace talks hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Delegations from around 40 nations including prominent Ukraine allies the United States, Britain, Germany, India and many Middle Eastern countries participated and discussed the initiatives for the resolution of the conflict, which began 18 months ago since Moscow’s invasion.

As per the official Saudi media, the group agreed on the importance of international dialogue to find ‘’common ground that will pave the way for peace’’.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Lavrov ‘’appreciates and welcomes the constructive role played by China towards a political resolution of Ukraine crisis’’.

Ukraine and its allies have expressed long hope about China’s potential role in vouching for peace in the region.