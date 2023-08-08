Salman Khan to reunite with Karan Johar 25 years after 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' is set to release this Diwali

Salman Khan will be reuniting with ace filmmaker Karan Johar 25 years after starring in his superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Khan is all set to star in an action project produced by Johar and directed by Vishnu Vardhan. The three of them have been in talks for this big project for the last six months. Reportedly, the actioner will hit the theatres this year in November.

Sources close to the development revealed: “Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan have been in talks for this massive action film for the last 6 months and everything has finally fallen in place."

"This would be Salman’s next feature film after Tiger 3. The film will go on floors in November 2023 and be shot in multiple schedules spread over a period of 7 to 8 months."

The pre-production of the massive project will begin in August. This is going to be the second film directed by Vardhan in the Hindi film industry, after Shershah.

“It’s a special project, and all the stakeholders are supremely excited to take the film on floors in November 2023. This would be Vishnu Vardhan’s second film in the Hindi Film Industry after SherShaah."

"The pre-production work will begin from August 2023, and some massive never explored before action blocks have been planned for this one", told the sources.

Sources further revealed: "The yet untitled actioner is touted to be the biggest release of 2024 and the makers have blocked the biggest festive season for the same. The film will hit the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend, reaping benefit of the prolonged holiday period."

The Wanted actor will be preparing himself for the part for the next few months.

“Salman will also be spending the next few months on himself to prep for the part. It would include some physical and body language training."

On the professional front, Salman Khan is looking forward to the release of his ambitious project Tiger 3, which is set to release globally this Diwali, reports Pinkvilla.