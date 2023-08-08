Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall passes away at 57

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner has passed away. He was 57.

According to a statement from his family, Randall was suffering from ALS for the last three years.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," they shared with People. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

The family went on to express their gratitude to the “tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us,” as well as the “astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded, signed, "His Loving Family."

According to Mayo Clinic, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, which causes loss of muscle control. It is untreatable.

Bullock and Randall first met at the former’s son’s birthday party in 2015. The couple went public with their romance a year later.

According to recent reports, the pair’s relationship was going through a rough patch over the Bird Box actress’ reluctance to commit to marriage.

Her skepticism for the union didn’t stem from her lack of love for Bryan, instead, Sandra branded the late photographer the “love of my life” during an appearance on Red Table Talk in December 2021.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Bullock said at the time.