Pakistan's Arslan Ash makes history with fourth EVO Tekken Championship victory.—Twitter@EVO

Arslan 'Ash' Siddique, Pakistan's Tekken prodigy, has secured his place in gaming history as a four-time EVO champion by clinching the title in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The 27-year-old wowed spectators and competitors alike with his unparalleled skills and strategic prowess, delivering a flawless 3-0 triumph over Japan's AO in the grand final.

Arslan's journey to victory showcased his extraordinary talents, prevailing over AO 3-1 in the winners final and demonstrating his dominance by overpowering Ulsan 2-1 in the winners semi-final. Distinguishing himself as the sole player worldwide to achieve this feat in Tekken 7, Arslan's previous triumphs in Japan and Las Vegas in 2019 were mirrored by his resounding success this year.

Regarded by many as the ultimate Tekken player, Arslan's exceptional abilities earned him widespread acclaim, garnering the prestigious ESPN Best E-Player of 2019 award and solidifying his status as a gaming legend.

His accolades extend beyond the EVO championship, having claimed victories in the CEO 2021 Championship and the 2022 Combo Breaker Tekken 7 tournament, where he emerged triumphant after vanquishing all ten opponents.

Beyond his individual achievements, Arslan's contributions to Pakistan's gaming prowess were evident during the Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup held in Saudi Arabia last month. Collaborating with Khan Imran and Atif Butt, the Pakistani trio stunned South Korea in an exhilarating grand final, securing the title with an impressive 3-2 victory.

Arslan Ash's trailblazing journey in the world of Tekken continues to inspire aspiring gamers worldwide. As he solidifies his position as a revered E-Sports athlete, the gaming community eagerly awaits his future accomplishments, eager to witness the ongoing impact of his unrivaled skills on the competitive gaming landscape.