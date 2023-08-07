Reigning Champs USA crash out of World Cup

USA´s midfielder #10 Lindsey Horan (L) and USA´s goalkeeper #01 Alyssa Naeher (R) react at the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup round of 16 football match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on August 6, 2023.—AFP

In a night of astonishing drama in Melbourne, the USA, reigning champions of the Women's World Cup, suffered a heartbreaking exit after being stunned by Sweden on penalties.

The match, dominated by the USA for 120 minutes, ended goalless, with Sweden's goalkeeper, Zecira Musovic, delivering an inspired performance to deny the Americans.

The tension escalated further during the shootout when three USA players, including the legendary Megan Rapinoe, missed their penalties. Rapinoe's last appearance on the world stage ended in disappointment, while Sweden celebrated their remarkable victory in the most unexpected circumstances.

The decisive moment came when USA keeper Alyssa Naeher appeared to save Lina Hurtig's effort during the shootout, but the goal was controversially awarded after VAR intervention, sparking jubilant celebrations for Sweden. Despite USA manager Vlatko Andonovski expressing doubts about the goal's validity, the result stood, and Sweden advanced to face Japan in the quarter-finals.

Sweden's triumph owed much to Musovic's heroics in the goal, as she made an impressive 11 saves throughout the game. Despite the USA resembling their dominant form from their 2015 and 2019 World Cup victories, they couldn't find the back of the net, resulting in their worst-ever performance in the tournament.

Manager Andonovski had made crucial tactical changes, switching from a 4-3-3 formation to 4-2-3-1, aiming to exploit Sweden's vulnerabilities. The USA dominated the first half, creating numerous chances, but Musovic's brilliance thwarted their efforts. However, their inability to convert their dominance into goals fueled anxiety among their supporters as the game went into extra time.

Sweden, who had breezed through Group G with a perfect record, faced a tougher challenge against the formidable USA. Musovic, who previously served as a backup for Chelsea in the Women's Super League, proved her worth by delivering a match-winning performance.

The defeat marked the end of an era for the USA, who had reigned as the undisputed queens of women's soccer, having never previously failed to make it to the semi-finals in previous World Cup editions. On the other hand, Sweden's victory catapulted them into the spotlight as strong contenders for the prestigious title.

In conclusion, the Women's World Cup witnessed a stunning upset as the USA's reign as champions came to a dramatic end. Musovic's outstanding goalkeeping display and the nail-biting penalty shootout will be etched in World Cup history, as a new chapter unfolds in the global women's soccer landscape.