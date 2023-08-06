Meghan Markle’s alleged insecurity real reason behind rift with the Beckhams

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reported ended their friendly ties with David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham and the cause of rift has been laid bare.

According to royal biographer, Tom Bower, the former Suits actress felt threatened by the former Spice Girl singer, which led to their fallout.

Bower recalled an incident from 2018 to The Sun, detailing what may have caused the bitter ties between the two couples. He relayed that the former English footballer was brutally snubbed after he flew 2 hours from London to Sydney at Prince Harry’s request.

Harry was hosting the Invictus Games at the time, which David had flown in to support, but the Duke never showed up to meet David. The former sportsman kept on asking the officials regarding the meeting but he was kept away from Harry.

Bower mentioned that the reason for the snub had been, Meghan.

“The reason for the distance was Meghan, for the distance was Meghan, the newly married Duchess of Sussex,” he wrote. “She wanted no competition in the media from David, and especially not from his wife, Victoria.”

Bower went on to add that Meghan reportedly in a ‘bad mood’ and was not ready to “tolerate anything flattering regarding the Beckhams.” She also shouted at her staff and allegedly threw a cup of tea into the air.

This was the first international royal trip for Meghan and she had been going quite well and she did not want her limelight to be stolen.