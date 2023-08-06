NASCAR, Legacy Motor Club suspend Noah Gragson for 'actions on social media'

Noah Gragson waves to fans as he walks out during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. — AFP

Noah Gragson, NASCAR Cup Series rookie, has been suspended by Legacy Motor Club and NASCAR, apparently for the driver's actions on social media, Auto Sport reported on Saturday.

According to a social media post by Legacy Motor Club, Gragson has been suspended from Sunday's race in Michigan for "actions that do not represent the values of our team."

Instead, Josh Berry will take Gragson's spot in the No. 42 vehicle for the race on Sunday. Berry followed Gragson in the No. 9 Xfinity Series car at JR Motorsports when Gragson moved up to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023.

Additionally, Josh Berry will take over for Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old posted an apology to his social media shortly after his suspension was announced.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson wrote. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to create everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Soon after he posted an apology on the social media platform Instagram, NASCAR also announced that they had suspended Gragson indefinitely for his "actions on social media."

According to a screenshot from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, he allegedly liked an Instagram meme mocking George Floyd's 2020 death in Minneapolis.

Gragson is currently a rookie in the NASCAR Cup Series and is not having the best year. His average finish is 28.2, and he is now ranked 33rd in terms of points. Among all full-time drivers, only Ty Dillon (28.1) had a poorer average finish.

The season's finest result for Gragson is a 12th-place showing in the spring at Atlanta. Through the first 22 races of the season, he has only placed in the top 20 once.

Before his suspension, Gragson's future at Legacy Motor Club was apparently in doubt due to his poor performance during his debut Cup Series season.

Gragson may not remain with the team after the season, according to a report published in the Athletic on Tuesday.

The former Richard Petty Motorsports team, Legacy Motor Club, will switch to Toyota in 2024. Although Gragson still had a shot to rejoin the squad, according to the Athletic, a ban definitely hurts that possibility.