Britney Spears will bring ‘her truth’ to light despite Justin Timberlake, Colin Farrell threat

Britney Spears has finally decided to bring “her truth” to light despite being forced by her exes to remove stories from her memoir, The Woman in Me.



A source close to the singer told Life & Style, Britney is in no mood to drop publishing of her personal experiences with her ex-boyfriends Colin Farrell and Justin Timberlake from her highly-anticipated memoir, which is going to be released on October 24.

“Britney stands by her recollections. She kept detailed diaries,” revealed an insider

The source pointed out that the Toxic singer won’t back down from speaking her truth for the first time.

However, Spears’ exes expressed their concern as how much she would spill out about their past link-ups.

“Britney’s former boyfriends want her to leave the past in the past. If she doesn’t, they have their own stories to tell,” shared source about Timberlake and Farrell.

“They were all young and stupid and did some wild things in their past that in today’s culture could definitely be considered indefensible and get you cancelled.”

Timberlake and Farrell had warned her that if she “airs their dirty laundry”, they will expose her secrets as well.

“Britney wasn’t a saint, and Justin and Colin say no one twisted her arm.”

In the end, the insider added, “She has to rethink the collateral damage she’s willing to create with her book because it just might come back to bite her.”