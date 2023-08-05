Idaho school bus crash leaves dozens of children hospitalised

A representational picture of a school bus. — Unsplash/File

At least 11 people were injured after a school bus with around 30 people on board rolled over near a major highway in Banks, Idaho, on Friday afternoon, Idaho State Police posted on their social media.

The children on board the school bus were between the ages of 13 and 18 and were part of a YMCA summer camp program.

According to the press release, seven out of the 11 injured people are in critical condition, while the other four received non-life-threatening injuries. Due to "an abundance of caution," all youngsters were transported by air or land ambulance to nearby hospitals, authorities said.

The bus was one of four returning to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, according to Idaho State Police. They said that none of the other buses were involved in the collision.

Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing while hospitals are now "working to reunite families," said spokesperson Taylor Reeves Marschner.

Authorities did not disclose the bus driver's current physical condition and are unsure if the driver is a YMCA employee, CNN reported.

"It’s one of those experiences that every child should be able to enjoy safely and I don’t know what happened," he said. "All we’ve been told is that it’s under investigation."



Moreover, all lanes on Idaho 55 Highway which were closed for hours due to the accident, have reopened following the crash.

The bus was transporting 30 campers and staff back to Boise from the Treasure Valley YMCA’s camp at Horsethief Reservoir.

Metro UK reported that Treasure Valley YMCA President and CEO David Duro said the Sunday to Friday overnight camp session had just ended and riding the bus is normally a great part of the experience for campers.

"It’s the first time we’ve ever had something like this and we hope it’s the last time, Duro said about the crash. He added they’ll be awaiting any reports to review and see what can be done to make the journey safer.

The YMCA contracts Caldwell Transportation to transport children to and from the 2010 YMCA camp, located 35 miles north of the crash site, for outdoor activities like canoeing, archery, and zip-lining.