Harry and Meghan ‘happily’ working together out of shared office amid setbacks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “really happy together” despite news reports suggesting that the couple is on the verge of a divorce.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be heading in different career paths but they are reportedly working out of a shared office inside their sprawling $14.65 million estate in Montecito, California.

According to an insider cited by People Magazine, the Sussexes “seemed really happy together” despite the setbacks they have faced in the previous months following the collapse of their Spotify deal in mid-June.

The couple stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and moved to the US to build their new life together. Initially, the Sussexes landed million-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify but that all seemed to go awry this year.

Despite their rift with the Royal Family, the couple was blasted for exaggerating their ‘car chase’ incident in New York and their Netflix deal was also hanging by a balance. While the couple is still in the news while their professional fates are discussed endlessly, on a personal level, they seem to be doing alright.

“Harry seems to be embracing this life he has with Meghan and knows it’s a very different one than he had before, of course,” the source continued.

“Meghan does seem to run the household and make the decisions, but it’s not that he bends for her. It’s just a dynamic that works for them, and maybe one that he needs after everything he’s been through,” the insider added.