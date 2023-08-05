Prince Harry feels uncomfortable with Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and his Wife Meghan Markle are going through a rough patch in their marriage, a body language expert Judi James has claimed.



"Harry looks relegated to entourage status here as he follows wife Meghan out of the restaurant on her birthday," Judi told the Mirror.

Meghan is "clearly in the lead and in birthday 'Star' mode, her body language suggesting happiness and confidence as she engages in chat with other people."



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex been trying to promote a "united front" and hope to be "seen as inseparable" but Judi sees a different story in these photos.



According to the expert, "Harry brings up the rear, with his sucked-in lips and mouth clamp suggesting he’s much more tense and possibly preoccupied here."

There seems to be trouble in paradise as she continues saying: "They’re not presenting as a tactile couple here for some reason, with Harry communicating with one group of guests while Meghan seems to be engaged with another."



"It’s usual for A-list celebrities to walk out of restaurants on date-nights hand in hand and often with the guy towing his partner along to appear protective in front of the press but in these shots there is no touch or hand-holding from a normally very tactile couple.”