Somalia takes action after Athlete's abysmal performance at World University Games

Somalia's Minister of Youth and Sports made a significant decision to suspend the Chairwoman of the country's athletics federation in response to a concerning incident at the World University Games.

The controversy arose when Nasra Abukar Ali, an untrained 20-year-old female sprinter, took more than 21 seconds to complete the 100 meters race, finishing far behind her competitors. The event garnered attention as a video of the race went viral on social media, showing Nasra Ali visibly trailing behind the rest of the field, while the race winner clocked an impressive time of 11.58 seconds.

Prompted by the incident, Sports Minister Mohamed Barre Mohamud initiated an investigation in collaboration with Somalia's National Olympic Committee. The investigation's findings revealed that Nasra Abukar Ali had no prior experience as a sportsperson or runner, raising concerns about her eligibility to participate in the prestigious international competition. As a result, the minister suspended Khadijo Aden Dahir, the Chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, citing alleged abuse of power, defaming the nation's name in the international arena, and unspecified accusations of nepotism.

Furthermore, the investigation uncovered a lack of registration for the Somali University Sports Association, casting doubts on the legitimacy of Nasra Ali's participation in the World University Games. The ministry has also expressed its intent to take legal action against the Chairman of the Athletics Federation of Somalia and any individuals found responsible for falsifying records related to the Somali University Sports Association.

The incident has sparked discussions within the sporting community, highlighting the importance of fair representation and adherence to eligibility criteria in international competitions. The suspension of the federation's chairwoman emphasises the government's commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in sports administration.

Going forward, Somalia's sports governing bodies are likely to face heightened scrutiny and pressure to establish clear and strict protocols for athlete eligibility. Ensuring a level playing field and upholding the integrity of the country's representation in international sporting events will be essential objectives for the Somali authorities. The incident serves as a wake-up call for sports governance in Somalia and highlights the need for greater diligence in selecting and verifying athletes' qualifications for global competitions.