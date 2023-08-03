Millie Bobby Brown sparkles in pink pajamas, promotes lip balm and reveals fiancé

On Wednesday, Millie Bobby Brown shared a delightful new video on her Instagram grid, where she could be seen dancing around playfully in a pink pyjama set. The 19-year-old star of Stranger Things used this post to promote her florence by mills lip balm.

In the clip, Millie looked absolutely adorable in a strappy top and matching shorts, which not only complemented her style but also highlighted her figure. She grooved to the beats of Peggy Gou's hit song with confidence and joy.

The caption accompanying the video read: "'On Wednesdays we wear FBM lip oil'," a playful reference to the famous line from the movie Mean Girls.

Throughout the montage, Millie twirled and danced gracefully, demonstrating her enthusiasm for the product she was endorsing. Towards the end of the video, she leaned in closer to the camera to apply the lip balm, showcasing the product to her followers.

Interestingly, at the conclusion of the video, her followers caught a glimpse of her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, who walked out of the kitchen door. Jake, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi, has been engaged to Millie since April, after dating for two years.

Millie excitedly announced their engagement on social media, sharing a heartwarming monochrome picture where she proudly displayed her sparkling engagement ring while being embraced by her new fiancé. The joy and happiness were evident on the teenage star's face as she embarked on this new chapter in her life.