FIFA Women WC: Reggae Girlz progress to last 16 as Brazil exit

Jamaica´s midfielder #02 Solai Washington (2nd R) fights for the ball with Brazil´s defender #04 Rafaelle (R) during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup Group F football match between Jamaica and Brazil at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, also known as AAMI Park, in Melbourne on August 2, 2023.—AFP

Jamaica's national women's football team, affectionately known as the Reggae Girlz, secured a momentous draw against Brazil and reached the last 16 of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

The heart-pounding match left Brazil in dismay as Jamaica's stout defence and determined spirit proved triumphant.

Ranked 43rd in the world, the Reggae Girlz showcased their incredible progress in this edition of the World Cup, registering three clean sheets in the group stages. This marked a stark improvement from their last World Cup appearance in 2019 when they conceded 12 goals in three defeats.

Manager Lorne Donaldson couldn't contain his excitement as he remarked that his team has never had so much fun in the competition. Reflecting on their previous World Cup campaign in 2019, he recalled how they were thrilled to have qualified but were considered novices in the tournament. However, this time around, the Reggae Girlz set their sights higher, firmly believing that nothing was beyond their reach.

In the decisive match against Brazil, the Jamaican side displayed remarkable defensive prowess, frustrating their opponents with solid organisation and determination. Despite Brazil's efforts, they failed to find the elusive goal that could have secured their passage to the knockout stages, and their disappointment was palpable.

Star striker Marta, a legend in women's football, could not inspire Brazil to victory. The all-time leading scorer in men's and women's World Cups with 17 goals, Marta's illustrious World Cup career ended with her team's unexpected exit.

Jamaica's journey to the last 16 began with a spirited goalless draw against favourites France, and they followed it up with a crucial 1-0 win over Panama, even without the services of star striker Khadija Shaw, who was suspended after receiving a red card in their opening match. Shaw's return against Brazil bolstered Jamaica's attacking threat, keeping their opponents on their toes.

Despite facing former Arsenal centre-back Rafaelle Souza's resolute defence, Shaw's presence caused constant trouble for Brazil. Although Jamaica had just one real scoring chance, Brazil's attempts to break down their strong defensive line were repeatedly thwarted.

At the final whistle, emotions overflowed as the Reggae Girlz celebrated their historic achievement. Captain Shaw's tears of joy epitomized the joy and pride they felt in their remarkable accomplishment.

Jamaica's World Cup journey has been a testament to their resilience and determination, especially given their struggles with the national football federation. The team's success has ignited a sense of national pride and raised hopes for further advancements in women's football in Jamaica. As they move forward in the tournament, the Reggae Girlz aim to continue inspiring positive change and showcasing their immense potential on the global stage.