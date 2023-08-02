David Beckham teams up with TikTok sensation Khaby Lame in unexpected collab





Football legend David Beckham surprised fans worldwide when he announced a collaboration with TikTok comedian Khaby Lame, known for his viral videos where he humorously mocks complicated "life hacks."

Beckham took to Instagram to share photos of the duo playing football in a stadium, leaving fans amused and intrigued by their unexpected pairing.

In the first photo, Beckham and Khaby can be seen sharing laughter and hugs, showcasing the camaraderie between the two.

The subsequent snaps captured moments of Beckham showing off his skills by striking the ball, while Khaby played as the goalkeeper, making for an entertaining and lighthearted session.

Amusingly, Beckham playfully addressed speculations about the collaboration, quipping, "No… he's not a new signing (laugh emoji). Great fun working with you @khaby00. Welcome to La Familia @intermiamicf," in his caption.

Following Beckham's announcement, Khaby shared the video they had been filming during their stadium session. The clip humorously portrays Khaby employing his signature hand gestures to stop Beckham from kicking the ball, demonstrating how it should be done.

However, as Khaby takes the shot, the ball hilariously sails high above the goal post, much to Khaby's embarrassment.

In an entertaining twist, Khaby dons a neck pillow and carries a suitcase as he makes a speedy getaway. He playfully waves goodbye to a bewildered Beckham, adding an element of fun to the collaboration.