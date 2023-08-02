Victoria Beckham furious over Spice Girls reunion rumours: 'She’s not interested!'

Victoria Beckham was enraged after she came across rumours of her possible performance with her former Spice Girls bandmates after firmly saying no to any future collaborations.

The fashion designer, who rose to fame with the girl band, does not want to be a part of it anymore now that she has earned her space in the world of fashion.

Speaking with Heat Magazine, an insider said that the mother-of-four feels her name is being used as “leverage."

The source said singing “teenage-girls” songs with Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B, and Mel C, on-stage is Victoria’s "worst nightmare" and she isn’t interested in any reunion.

Speculations about Victoria rejoining the girl gang has been around for some time now but recently Mel B claimed that all five girls are planning on “doing something together as the Spice Girls.”

“It’s always been me championing everybody together, but this time it was actually Victoria,” she added.

Debunking all such rumours, the insider said, “The reunion was never a maybe, it was always a firm no,” adding, “Vic has made it very clear that she’s not interested in any Spice Girls plans.”

“There’s such a chasm between Vic and the rest of the group, because all the other Spice Girls still love performing, whereas it’s Vic’s worst nightmare.

“She found it all very meaningless, especially now she’s really found her niche with her make-up, fashion and Brand Beckham empire,” the source added.

The source said Victoria doesn’t consider herself a “singer anymore” and “has no desire to be onstage” now that she is a “successful businesswoman with a hectic family life.”

“Vic feels there’s a boundary being pushed and she’s very close to losing it,” the source said of the ongoing rumours regarding the girls’ reunion.