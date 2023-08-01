Dua Lipa stuns in silk dress as she sunbathes during Kosovo vacation

Dua Lipa has been treating fans with sneak peeks into her vacation since the 'Barbie' premiere

After making her acting debut in Greta Gerwig's movie Barbie, Dua Lipa has been enjoying a vacation in her homeland, Kosovo, accompanied by her family. Treating her fans, the singer shared fresh snapshots from her getaway on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram account, she delighted her followers with a series of pictures showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

The first two photos captured Dua Lipa in a short, elegant white silk dress that accentuated her long, toned legs. Sporting a sleek bun, she carried a white basket bag while striking a pose with a cigarette in hand.

To complement her look, the talented artist wore metallic hoop earrings and a striking ring on her right hand.

The photo parade continued with a mix of solo shots and a heartwarming selfie featuring her sister, Rina Lipa. The mood turned jovial as she also shared a fun family clip. To describe the moment, she simply captioned the post, "calmmmmmm :*".

Adding to her recent successes, Dua Lipa had another reason to celebrate as her track Dance The Night from the Barbie soundtrack climbed to the Top 5 songs in the U.K.

In celebration, she compiled footage from the music video, showcasing glimpses of herself and the talented cast, which included Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, during behind-the-scenes rehearsals.

Lipa wrote that she had written “a song based on Barbie’s inner thoughts in that very moment on the basis of what was to come next in her story and on the premise of the whole film.”

“The song no longer felt like it belonged to me but belonged to Barbie and her perfect/imperfect self,” she wrote of seeing the completed video of the song.