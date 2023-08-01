Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to take advantage of SAG-AFTRA strike

file footage

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s Hollywood careers have taken a downward turn this year, but as per a film expert, the couple could salvage it by making the most of the industry’s ongoing The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike.



Talking to Express UK, filmmaker Paul Duddridge shared how he believes that taking advantage of the SAG-AFTRA strike could be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘last chance to salvage their image’ in Hollywood.

“Harry and Meghan may yet turn out to be beneficiaries of the strike. It will give them a much-needed chance to review their creative strategies while using the industry shutdown as cover,” said Duddridge.

Adding how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘need to flip the narrative’, Duddridge continued: “They have seemingly worn out the goodwill of the Royal Family and have not set the world alight with their creative output in the US.”

“They are now well-positioned to salvage their image with a critical success in the creative sphere. They should grab this opportunity with both hands. It may be their last,” the filmmaker concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that members of the SAG-AFTRA joined the Writers Guild of America (WGA) last month in striking for better pay and residuals in the streaming era.

It must also be highlighted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t commented on the strike, despite being a part of Hollywood since leaving the royal family in 2020; in 2022, their docuseries Harry & Meghan released on Netflix.