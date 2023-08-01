Angus Cloud’s death reportedly a ‘possible overdose’ says actor’s mother

Angus Cloud, popularly known for his role in the HBO series Euphoria, died at the age of 25.

Before Cloud was pronounced dead, his mother had reported a “possible overdose” to 911 on Monday, July 31, 2023, reported Us Weekly.

The call was received by Oakland Police Department that responded to Cloud’s residence. Cloud’s mom called dispatch and revealed her son did not have a pulse. First responders later pronounced the actor dead on the scene.

The news was confirmed on Monday by an HBO spokesperson. “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” the official Instagram account stated alongside the picture of the late actor.

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

The actor’s father had been buried in Ireland just a week before his own death. His father, Conor Hickey, died in May after a short illness.

When Cloud’s loved ones made the announcement of the actor’s death via TMZ, they expressed their grief with the “heaviest heart” for their deceased member.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” they stated.

The family explained that “Angus was open about his battle with mental health” ahead of his passing, revealing that they “hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”