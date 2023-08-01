FIFA Women WC: Australia power into last-16 with dominating win over Canada

Australia´s forward Hayley Raso (2L) celebrates scoring her team´s first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup Group B football match between Canada and Australia at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, also known as AAMI Park, in Melbourne on July 31, 2023.—AFP

Australia demonstrated their unwavering determination and secured a place in the last-16 stage of the Women's World Cup by delivering a resounding victory over Canada.

Hayley Raso's impressive brace, along with goals from Mary Fowler and a late penalty by Steph Catley, propelled the co-hosts to a convincing win in a crucial game to avoid elimination.

The Matildas clinched the top spot in Group B, showcasing their strength even in the absence of star player Sam Kerr, who remained on the bench despite declaring her fitness.

In a significant disappointment for Canada, they experienced their first group-stage exit from the Women's World Cup since 2011. The defeat marked the end of their journey in the tournament.

Following Nigeria's draw with the Republic of Ireland, Australia confirmed their progression to the next stage, where they will face the runners-up from Group D, which could potentially be England. The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 7 August.

The road to victory for Australia was filled with tension and uncertainty, as the team faced the looming possibility of an early elimination and questions surrounding Sam Kerr's readiness. However, the determined women on the field displayed their resilience and fought through the challenges.

With a spirited near-capacity crowd cheering them on at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, the Australian team demonstrated remarkable speed and dynamism, outperforming their Canadian opponents. Hayley Raso's skillfully placed shot set the tone for Australia's dominance.

Mary Fowler appeared to double the lead with a powerful strike, but a lengthy video assistant referee review ruled Ellie Carpenter offside. Nevertheless, Raso seized another opportunity just before halftime to extend the lead. The second half showcased Australia's relentless offensive, with Caitlin Foord's assist leading to Fowler's goal off the post. Steph Catley sealed the victory with a confident penalty kick.

For Canada, their journey came to an unexpected end, and they were unable to replicate the achievements of simultaneously holding the World Cup and Olympic crowns, a feat accomplished by the United States in 1999 and 2015. The Canadians struggled to find their rhythm against a determined Australian side and faced frustration throughout the match.

The exit also meant that Canadian forward Christine Sinclair, aged 40, missed the opportunity to become the first player to score in six World Cups. Despite the disappointment, Canada's presence in the Women's World Cup has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the tournament's history.