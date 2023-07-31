Fans have mixed reactions to K-pop group Itzy’s comeback ‘Cake’

K-pop girl group Itzy has returned with the music video for their comeback song Cake and netizens have mixed reactions. Fans were very excited about the new album as this is the group’s first Korean comeback since the release of Cheshire eight months earlier.

They have released a bright and cheery summer concept which has their classic theme of focusing on yourself and individuality but some fans have taken to comparing it to their last summer release, Sneakers.

One fan wrote: “It’s better than ‘Sneakers,’ but… I can’t see any of ITZY’s unique colours. I think I get what people are saying,” while another remarked: “Even small-to-midsized companies these days invest a lot and come out with a great music video. Even if the song is boring, a high-quality MV can save it, but this feels like they gave up halfway.”

One user claimed that the group has struggled to portray their image ever since the release of Wannabe: “I feel like ITZY’s songs after “Wannabe” have not been able to bring out their strong points. I think that’s such a pity. They’re really a crazily talented group…”

While some remarked that all the girl groups from the agency JYP Entertainment have been releasing similar music: “Perhaps because JYP’s girl group’s unique colours are all getting mixed up that it’s hard to tell them apart now…”