Tariq Basheer Cheema denies son's involvement in Bahawalpur university scandal

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Tariq Bashir Cheema addresses to media persons during press conference, in Islamabad on Friday, January 13, 2023. — PPI

National Food Security and Research Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema has expressed reservations about the official inquiry being done in the Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal.

Addressing a presser at his residence in Bahawalpur on Sunday, the politician denied the involvement of his son, Walidad Cheema, in the said scandal, accusing his political opponents of defaming him.

Cheema demanded the formation of a commission comprising judges of a high court to investigate the case which involves compromised videos part of the scandal.

The senior politico, belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), conveyed his willingness to join every inquiry committee with his son, adding he will expel Walidad from his house himself if any such defect is proven.

Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the investigation of the university scandal has been completed, and those responsible will be severely punished. He also hinted at a judicial inquiry, if need be.

Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal

The matter of illegal activities, including the sale and use of drugs and prohibited medicines, was reported in Islamia University Bahawalpur this month.

In the wake of the matter surfacing, police arrested the university's chief security officer, Ijaz Shah, a few days ago, while the director of finance, Muhammad Abubakar, was arrested in June.

After forensics of the mobile phones of both officers was completed, a comprehensive report regarding the videos, chats and photos found in the mobile phone was sent to CM Naqvi, while the varsity's vice chancellor, Dr Athar Mehboob, wrote a letter to the provincial police chief declaring the cases against his colleagues "false".

He also demanded that an investigation committee, comprising senior officers, should be formed for a transparent investigation into the case. People who are afraid of the development of the university are trying to defame the university, he claimed in the letter.

Dr Mehboob asserted that there was no illegal activity in the university in his letter to Punjab's inspector general.

The university also formed an internal committee to probe the matter ahead of which both the suspects have also been suspended.

The university also announced to conduct a drug test of all its employees, including the VC himself — a decision taken due to the arrest of its officials.

The IUB public relations department, in a press statement, claimed that the university had adopted zero tolerance against drugs on its campus, as per the Higher Education Commission (HEC) directive and guidelines.

The VC had later resigned from his post.