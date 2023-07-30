Harry Styles becomes vital part of Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas residency

Kelly Clarkson performs a medley of his hit soundtracks at her first residency

Harry Styles just became the most significant part of Kelly Clarkson's first residency at Las Vegas.

Kelly opened her residency by singing Harry's popular track As It Was.

After kick-starting her show, she sang a medley of her famous soundtracks, including Stronger, Since U Been Gone, and Because of You.

However, she was originally supposed to sing his song on her daytime show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, but it could not happen because of the ongoing Hollywood strike.

The 41-year-old singer, before starting her performance explained, that she was going to sing the former One Direction members song in the Kellyoke segment of her show, but the SAG-AFTRA strikes became a hurdle in that plan.

She told People Magazine, "We're gonna go a little Kellyoke every night. We were supposed to sing this actually on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn't get to perform it on the show.

The Piece by Piece singer has just kicked off her residency, whereas Harry Styles just wrapped up his two-year-long Love on Tour last week on an emotional note in Italy, reports Entertainment Weekly.



Harry Styles thanked his fans for attending his shows with full hearts and enthusiasm. He called his tour 'the greatest experience of his life.'