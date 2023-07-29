Inside Bella Hadid's life after her low-key relationship with Marc Kalman ended

Bella Hadid has no intention to get back in the dating scene after her low-key relationship with Marc Kalman came to an end.

After more than two years of dating, Bella and the art director parted ways after their "relationship ultimately ran its course."

An insider split to Us Weekly that even after her pals tried to set her up on a date, the supermodel made it clear that she is “not really in the mood.”

The source claimed that sister of Gigi Hadid is “adjusting to single life”, and is not eager to get back in the dating scene.



“Bella isn’t focused on dating at the moment,” the insider said. “She’s still in the process of adjusting to the single life after her split from Marc.”

The source said that even though her “friends have been wanting to set her up,” she is “really not in the mood right now.”

“She’s really proud of her sobriety and is focused on her well-being and her career for now,” the source said before adding, “She’ll get back out into the dating scene when the time is right, but for now she’s happy on her own.”

Hadid was very private about her romance with Kalman, with whom she was seen first time in 2020 when they were captured leaving a café in New York City together.

Revealing why she keeps her romantic life private, Bella told Vogue, “I think that’s why things have been able to last.”

She added, “When you give other people room to have opinions on things that are so personal to you, it poisons it.”