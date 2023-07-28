Bill Gates discusses Alzheimer’s and comedy with Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller

Bill Gates has recently discussed about the odd combination of Alzheimer’s and comedy with actor Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller for Hilarity for Charity.



Gates wanted to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and therefore his guests for Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates podcast reflected on brain health and Alzheimer’s Disease.

For the uninitiated, Gates lost his father to this disease while Miller her mother.

Miller noted, “Alzheimer's and comedy aren't the most obvious combination, so therefore it was like, well we want people to have fun and we want them to give us their money, but also it's about Alzheimer's.”

“So, you know, that was sort of a delicate walk just figuring out how to do it,” she remarked.

Miller opened up that it was the “stigma” that put them they are in today, while Rogen commented, “people avoid talking about this disease because the idea of being out of control of mental health is uncomfortable.”

“I think it's all up against this massive societal shift that needs to happen as far as how Alzheimer's is spoken about, how it is dealt with, and like the amount of money it receives in comparison to like cancer and things like that, which are less costly, more treatable and exactly as deadly,” explained the Canadian actor.

Rogen added, “I think the only logical answer is that people just don't like talking or thinking about Alzheimer's because it scares them.”

Meanwhile, Gates podcast is available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.