Kim Kardashian shares stunning hair transformation

TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed her bold hair transformation on Instagram. She posted a selfie with chopped hair on Instagram stories.



The SKIMS founder has debuted a shorter, bobbed hairstyle.

The Kardashian star shared a selfie in which she was seen relaxing in a black robe. The follow-up videos posted by Kim saw her punting lips while covering her face with her hand and her hair tousled on one side.

The transformation of the SKIMS founder comes after she was spotted wearing a ponytail at a football game in Osaka Japan where she carried a rate Hermes Birkin handbag worth upwards of 300,000 dollars.

According to People magazine, the TV star has been bringing her fashion style A-game to multiple football games recently.

In June, for the Cruz Angel vs. Inter-Miami game, she appeared in a white cropped T-shirt and ripped jeans with a bright pink Chanel chain belt. She had her hair tied neatly to the back in a high ponytail.

She also met Victoria Beckham and Beckham's daughter, Harper, for a girls' night out where the 49-year-old TV star, wore a black bra top and high-wasted wide-leg pants.

