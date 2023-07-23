Zelda and Zak Williams pay homage to their late father on his birthday

The children of the late actor Robin Williams, who passed away in 2014 at 63, took a heartfelt moment to honour their beloved father and reflect on his enduring legacy.

Both Robin's daughter Zelda Williams and son Zak Williams paid tribute to him through social media on the occasion of what would have been his 72nd birthday.

His daughter took to Twitter to pay tribute to her father.

She shared a photo of her late father joining the New York picket line in the 2007 strike. The photo saw Robert standing with fellow protestors holding a sign that said, "SAG WGA ON STRIKE."

She wrote, "Happy birthday to Poppo, who definitely would've been out there fighting the good fight for art and artists today and always."

According to People magazine, Zak shared a throwback photo of his father on his Instagram page. The picture saw his father wearing headphones and smiling while looking into the camera.

He captioned the post, "Happy 72nd Dad! Was remembering how much I used to love that look you'd give. That look with a mischievous, loving grin that your friends and loved ones knew so well. Joyous and curious and wondrous. Miss you and love you forever!"

Robin starred in Jumanji and was outspoken in advocating the rights of artists.

