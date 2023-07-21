Ariana Grande’s new boyfriend Ethan Slater making headlines

Ethan Slater has recently been making headlines after the rumours spread that he’s dating singer Ariana Grande.



after parting ways with her husband Dalton Gomez.

The sources confirmed PEOPLE that Grande began dating Slater after her split from her husband Dalton Gomez.

The question is, how they got to know each other and who is this new beau in Grande’s life?

Grande and Slater met on the sets of upcoming Wicked movie, which is scheduled to release in November 2024.

It is reported that Slater was confirmed in Wicked in December 2002 after Grande’s casting and it’s was in UK that they both met for the first time during shooting.

Slater, who was born on June 2, 1992, was a sophomore in the school when he was offered the role for SpongeBob SquarePants in 2017 Broadway of the same name.

“It was a stroke of luck,” revealed Slater as he met the casting director during his theatre apprenticeship.

The actor also received a Tony nomination and won a Drama Desk Award for SpongeBob in 2018.

As far as his marital life was concerned, Slater married high school classmate Lilly Jay in November 2018, whom he had been dating since 2012. They welcomed their first child, son Ezra, in August 2022.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that Slater is “separated from his wife” Jay, however, it remains unclear when they split.

Meanwhile, Slate made his Instagram account private shortly after the news stories broke about his romance with Grande earlier this week.