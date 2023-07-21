Weather update: Karachi to receive intermittent rain over weekend

People enjoying pleasant weather at the Sea View beach in Karachi on July 20, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: The eastern and northern areas of the port city are expected to receive light to moderate rain with thunder Friday afternoon, a meteorological analyst told Geo News.

"Clouds from the Arabian Sea may come towards the city," weather analyst Jawad Memon said, adding that Karachi is likely to receive intermittent rain is likely till July 23.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has also shared a similar forecast and stated that monsoon currents are continuing to penetrate Sindh.

According to the Met Office, the port city's weather on July 21 and 22 will remain partly cloudy and humid, with chances of thunderstorms and rain during the evening and/or night. On July 23, Karachi will be mostly cloudy with chances of thunderstorm and rain.

According to the weather analyst, Karachi remains humid today, while sea breezes have been affected in the city due to the circulation near Indian Gujarat.



The temperature in Karachi will fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C today and on Saturday, while it will be between 34°C to 36°C on Sunday.

Under the influence of the monsoon system, dust, thunderstorm, and rain with few heavy falls are likely in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, the PMD said.

It added that isolated heavy falls in TharParkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division till July 24 and 25 with occasional gaps.

The weather forecasting authority warned the public that wind and dust storms might cause damage to loose structures (electric poles, solar panels, trees etc.). It added that heavy falls might create water logging in low-lying areas of Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu and Jamshoro districts.

"Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the forecast. The general public is advised to remain watchful and take precautions," the Met Office said in its advisory.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, while speaking on Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan', also said there is a possibility of heavy rain in other districts of Sindh, including Karachi, on July 23 and 24. He added that this spell may continue intermittently till July 25 and 26.

The weather expert hoped there would be good rain in the metropolis during the second spell, but there is no possibility of rain in the province on the day of Ashura.

Commenting about the weather across the country, the chief meteorologist said that a good spell of rain is expected in Northeast Punjab on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, while rains are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jehlum and other areas during the Ashura holidays as well.