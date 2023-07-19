Pak vs SL: Naseem Shah wins hearts with performance in first Test

akistan´s Naseem Shah (L) plays a shot during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 18, 2023. — AFP

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah, who came in at the ninth number on the third day of the ongoing first Test against hosts on Tuesday, has won hearts of the fans with his robust defence against the Sri Lankan bowlers at the Galle.



Pakistan took a dominant lead of 149 runs over Sri Lanka, helped by middle order batter Saud Shakeel who scored his maiden double century and remained not out.

Meanwhile, Naseem stayed on the wicket despite facing 78 balls, stitching a 94-run partnership between him and Shakeel.

The unshakable defence kept the hosts frustrated and prompted the fans back home to heap praise on the youngster.

