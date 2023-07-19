New British passports featuring King Charles III unveiled

First passports bearing King Charles III's name and title "His Majesty" have been issued by the British government.

Passports issued in the King’s name will begin to be supplied this week. The new iteration of the travel documents will bear the title "His Majesty" for the first time in seven decades.



Following the end of King George VI’s reign in 1952, all British passports were issued under "Her Majesty," and continued to bear the title throughout Queen Elizabeth's historic 70 years on the throne.

The change marks the first time since 1952. Speaking at the unveiling of the new passport, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said it marked a "new era in history".

The Home Secretary said: "Many of us will not remember a time when she did not feature,” she continued. "Today marks a significant moment in U.K. history."



“It is delivering an exceptional service and I am extremely grateful for their outstanding accomplishments and the unwavering dedication of the whole team to meet the needs of the British public," Braverman finished.



After over 30 years of burgundy British passports, the official documents were reintroduced in dark blue in 2020 following the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. The new versions issued in the monarch’s name will also feature navy covers.

The first page of each passport, alongside the Royal Arms, will now read: “His Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of His Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance, and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.”