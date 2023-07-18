150-up Saud Shakeel fires Pakistan into lead against Sri Lanka

Saud Shakeel hit an attacking century and, along with overnight partner Agha Salman, helped Pakistan take the lead against Sri Lanka on the third day of the rain-hit first Test on Tuesday.
Shakeel scored 150 with the help of 14 boundaries at a strike rate of over 67, while his overnight partner Agha Salman got out at 83 off Ramesh Mendis.
The tourists reached 365-8 after 84 overs, 50 runs ahead of Sri Lanka’s first innings total, after a delayed start to the day due to rain and a wet outfield in Galle.
Shakeel, playing in his sixth Test, hit a boundary and took three runs to raise his second Test ton in a 177-run stand with Salman.
The pair rescued Pakistan from a precarious 101-5 on day two as they took on the Sri Lankan spinners led by left-armer Prabath Jayasuriya, who rattled the visitors on Monday with three top-order wickets including skipper Babar Azam.
Both Shakeel and Salman scored runs briskly and hit regular boundaries but the run rate dipped after Salman´s departure.
