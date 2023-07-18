Kanye West is no longer the same, Jadakiss weighs in

Kanye West and Jadakiss collaborated on several tracks

Jadakiss has a long-held collaboration with Kanye West as he was asked recently to comment on his current situation.



Appearing at The Adam Friedland Show, the 48-year-old was open about his views on the controversial rapper when the host asked him about his famous song with JAY-Z N-ggas in Paris.

The Yonkers native left no time to tell, "it was a good song."

The comedian then jumped to the burning question: how's The Life Of Pablo hitmaker right now?

The LOX rapper revealed he experienced various phases of the Grammy winner during their collaboration history.

But the current iteration of the rapper was unexpected.

"I've met like five or six different Kanye's," adding, "The first four was awesome. The last two was a little bit…."



Meanwhile, West and Jadakiss have shared a long working relationship, with the creatives originally creating ties with Gettin It In, featured on the latter 2004 album Kiss of Death.

In 2012, the pair again linked up on G.O.O.D. Music's remix of Chief Keef's I Don't Like.

The duo was recently reunited on Jesus Lord Pt. 2 alongside Jay Electronica, Swizz Beatz, Styles P and Sheek Louch in 2021.

"Someone from Ye's camp actually reached out to my older son," By Your Side told HipHopDX at the time said.

"Then Ye called us the next day after Verzuz, he hit me the next morning. We flew straight there and went straight to the studio and knocked the song out."

"It was ill. It was a different experience for us, but it was super dope," he said.

Besides work, Jadakiss also threw weight behind West's most controversial outbursts last year.

In 2022, the rapper told TMZ, "Everybody need to pray for Kanye and let the Lord work it out. He'll be alright," he offered. "I'm always for the artists. Some say and do dumb stuff, but I'm always for the artist."

But Ye's pal also stressed the rapper to make amends for those he offended with his toxic rhetoric.