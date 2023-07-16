Liverpool midfielder's future uncertain as Al-Ittihad makes £40m bid for Fabinho.—Skysports

Liverpool Football Club is facing uncertainty as Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad has submitted a £40 million bid for midfielder Fabinho. The offer has resulted in Fabinho's exclusion from Liverpool's squad for their training camp in Germany. Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has travelled with the team, dismissing rumours of a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

The bid for Brazilian midfielder Fabinho was received by Liverpool on Friday evening. Following discussions between the club and the player, it was decided to remove the 29-year-old from the 32-man touring party, which departed for Germany on Saturday. Fabinho joined Liverpool in July 2018 from Monaco in a transfer worth approximately £39 million.

Since his arrival, he has played a pivotal role in Liverpool's success, contributing to their victories in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

While Fabinho's potential departure raises questions about Liverpool's midfield options, the club has already been reshaping the squad due to the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Liverpool has made strategic signings, including Argentine international Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hungarian captain Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, indicating their commitment to strengthening the midfield. However, losing Fabinho's experience and influence, coupled with the potential departure of Henderson, is expected to impact Liverpool's transfer strategy.

Although rumours have circulated about a £10 million offer for Henderson from Al-Ettifaq, Liverpool has not disclosed an official asking price for the 33-year-old midfielder. With two years remaining on his contract and his integral role within the team, Liverpool values Henderson significantly higher than the speculated offer.

If Fabinho's transfer to Al-Ittihad materialises, he will join a growing list of prominent players moving to Saudi Arabia this summer. Former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino, whose contract expired, has already joined Al-Ahli. Al-Ittihad, on the other hand, has secured the services of players like Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, N'Golo Kante from Chelsea, and Jota from Celtic. Other Saudi Arabian clubs, including Al-Hilal, have also made noteworthy signings, such as Ruben Neves from Wolves and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea.

As negotiations unfold, Liverpool faces a period of uncertainty regarding Fabinho's future and its impact on the team's dynamics. The outcome will shape the club's transfer plans and further define their midfield options for the upcoming season.