Declan Rice completes blockbuster move to Arsenal in record-breaking deal.—Twitter@Arsenal

Arsenal Football Club has shattered transfer records by officially signing England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United. The deal, valued at a staggering £100 million with an additional £5 million in add-ons, marks a bold statement of intent from the Gunners as they seek to strengthen their squad.

Rice, 24, expressed the immense difficulty of his decision to leave West Ham, acknowledging the club's significance in his career in an open letter addressed to the Hammers' faithful. However, the trajectory and style of play at Arsenal captured Rice's attention, ultimately swaying him towards the Emirates Stadium. The midfielder has committed to a long-term five-year contract with Arsenal, with the possibility of extending for an additional year. His move follows a triumphant season captaining West Ham to the Europa Conference League title.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, delighted by the acquisition, hailed Rice's exceptional abilities and valuable experience in the Premier League and international arena. Arteta commended Rice's leadership qualities, exemplified by his captaincy at West Ham and recent success in European competition. The manager expressed his belief that Rice's arrival would elevate the club's overall quality and unlock its untapped potential, adding depth and dynamism to Arsenal's midfield.

This signing marks Arsenal's third marquee acquisition of the summer transfer window as they aim to build on their second-place finish in the previous Premier League season. The Gunners have already secured the services of German international Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65 million deal, as well as Dutch defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax for a potential fee of £38.5 million.

Rice's move to Arsenal was the culmination of a series of negotiations, with the Gunners finally succeeding after two earlier bids were rejected. Premier League champions Manchester City were also pursuing the talented midfielder but eventually withdrew from the race after their £90 million offer was turned down. The transfer fee of £100 million equals the record amount City paid for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in 2021. The current Premier League transfer record stands at £105.6 million, set by Chelsea's acquisition of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023.

Rice, who began his football journey at West Ham at the age of 14 following his release from Chelsea's academy, expressed his hunger for success and confidence in Arteta's vision for Arsenal. The midfielder, boasting 41 caps for England and having represented his country in the 2018 World Cup, is eager to elevate his game under Arteta's tutelage and contribute to the club's future triumphs.

With the addition of Declan Rice, Arsenal has sent shockwaves through the footballing landscape, making an emphatic statement about their ambitions. The Gunners' fans eagerly await Rice's impact on the field, hoping his arrival will propel the club back to its glory days and establish Arsenal as a force to be reckoned with in domestic and European competitions.