Kate Middleton likely to brave weather warnings as she returns to Wimbledon

Kate Middleton is expected to brave the Met Office weather warnings as the Princess of Wales returns to Wimbledon for the women’s singles final on Saturday.



On Friday, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton will attend the women’s singles final.

Kate is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The Mirror quoted Met Office spokesperson as saying, "There is a (yellow wind warning) on Saturday, covering Wimbledon and may well impact the competition. That will bring blustery conditions and, again, rain and showers are expected."

The publication further reported Prince William’s sweetheart will be back on Centre Court to watch Czech Marketa Vondrousova take on Tunisian Ons Jabeur at 2pm.

While, according to the Met office Wimbledon could receive thundery showers at 1pm.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to hand over the trophy to the winner.