Elon Musk's xAI startup to collaborate with Tesla and Twitter for AI advancements. AFP/File

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter, announced plans for his new artificial intelligence (AI) startup, xAI, to collaborate with both companies. The collaboration aims to accelerate Tesla's work in self-driving capabilities and advance AI software development. Musk revealed that xAI will use public tweets from Twitter to train its AI models and develop "maximally curious" AI systems and products.

During a live audio session on Twitter Spaces, Musk highlighted the mutual benefits of a relationship between his companies. He highlighted the potential for Tesla to leverage xAI's advancements in AI technology. Musk has been a vocal critic of other AI companies, accusing them of neglecting the risks associated with AI development.

The primary goals of xAI are to deepen the "understanding of the universe" and offer an alternative to major players such as Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI in achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI) – AI that can solve problems like a human. Musk aims to push the boundaries of AI technology beyond current capabilities.

Musk expressed his intention to use Twitter data for training xAI's AI systems, saying, "I guess we will use the public tweets – obviously not anything private – for training as well, just like basically everyone else has." He added that AI systems require more than just human-created data, drawing inspiration from DeepMind's Alpha Zero, which achieved mastery in chess, shogi, and go after playing against itself.

Addressing Tesla's involvement, Musk mentioned the company's custom silicon development and its advanced driver assistance systems, marketed as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving capability. He also discussed the progress of Tesla's hardware, saying that the upcoming hardware version would be three-to-five times more capable than the current one.

Furthermore, Musk shared insights into Tesla's Dojo supercomputer, used for AI machine learning and computer vision training. Tesla leverages video clips and data from customer vehicles to enhance existing software and develop new features.

Musk's xAI initiative aims to develop AI technology that understands the physical world, not just the internet. He also noted that the eventual AI language model may offer answers that some might find controversial but are, in his view, true.

The collaboration between xAI, Tesla, and Twitter holds great potential for advancing AI capabilities and reshaping the landscape of AI technology. Musk's vision of developing AGI and pushing the boundaries of AI training methods using Twitter data sets xAI apart from its competitors.