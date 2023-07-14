Marina Diamandis claims she’s been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis explained to her followers that her illness had been caused by "chronic stress"

Marina Diamandis or Marina and the Diamonds claims that she has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME). She used her Instagram to reveal the news, explaining that she’d been struggling with the symptoms for years.

She explained to her followers that her illness had been caused by "chronic stress" and she has been “feeling like her body was being poisoned" due to the symptoms which included “brain fog, numbness and insomnia."





However, she added that she now has begun to “feel better than she had in a long time” after she started a recovery program two months earlier as she received help from a functional medicine practitioner.

She revealed that before she had sought help, she had coped with the symptoms through “adrenaline and will power.”

Continuing, she wrote: “I have a health/ life update I want to share with you all.⁣

After seven years of health issues, I recently got diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/ ME. ⁣⁣

I've had symptoms like deep fatigue, numbness, tingling, low appetite, brain fog, rashes, insomnia and a feeling of being 'poisoned' for so long it's been hard to remember what healthy feels like.

My baseline energy has been at 50 - 60% for a long time. Aside from a few periods of remission, the last seven years have consisted of relying on adrenaline and will power to push me through each day.⁣⁣

Recovery started two months ago after an unusually bad flare up that involved shooting pains and burning sensations all over my hands, legs and back.”