Matt Damon dubs Ben Affleck 'great director' while dishing on working with him in 'Air'

Matt Damon revealed what went on behind the scenes when his best friend Ben Affleck directed him in Air.

The Oppenheimer actor told People Magazine how "great directors" work while talking about Affleck and Christopher Nolan ahead of his film release.

He said, "Great directors really give you the freedom ... it's a collaboration, it's a partnership. You're kind of attacking a problem together and you're bringing your ideas, and if [a director is] good, they're receptive to [those ideas]."

Dishing on how it goes when Affleck tries to criticize his acting or vice versa, the actor said, "What's really great is there's no diplomacy."

"You can waste so much time by trying to be polite," he added. "In the movie business and in theater, they've developed a whole vocabulary for how to talk to somebody — basically, how to tell somebody they're sucking. And, like, we can just say, ‘You suck.’”

"Which is really a gift because you get through the bulls--- faster and you go, 'How do we fix it?” he said while laughing and mimicking Affleck as he added, "Just tell me I've overacting, you know what I mean?"

Damon and Affleck’s friendship ways go back to school. The duo also made headlines when they won their first ever Academy Award together for writing the screenplay of 1997 psychological drama film, Good Will Hunting.