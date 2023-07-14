King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla won't receive annuity from Parliament: report

Queen Consort Camilla will reportedly not receive her own annuity from Parliament despite the previous consort Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, was being paid nearly £360,000 a year to fund his official duties, according to a new report.

Royal household spending and accountability report, published on Friday, revealed interesting details about King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla's funding.

The funding structures of the royal family have reportedly been examined by the UK’s independent public spending watchdog as part of the National Audit Office (NAO) work to improve transparency.

The report compared Camilla’s funding with that of her late father-in-law Philip, revealing: “Parliament provided Prince Philip with a separate annuity worth £359,000 per annum.



“Queen Camilla will not receive a separate annuity and the Queen’s activities will be funded from the Grant.”

But, the Duke – Elizabeth II’s consort – continued to receive the sum each year despite a change in the way the royal family’s activities were paid for by the taxpayer, according to a media outlet.

The report also said the King’s forthcoming programme of activities, which has not yet been determined, could have an impact on future funding. A total of £185.1 million has reportedly been spent on the reservicing of Buckingham Palace between 2017 and 2023.

