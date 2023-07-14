Shakira's stylish look for Self-Portrait Summer party: Abs-baring top, platform heels, and sparkling handbag

Shakira showed off her edgy sense of fashion and style as she attended the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London on Thursday.



The Waka Waka singer put on a fashionable display wearing satin trousers with a halter neck lace top giving a flash on her tones abs. She added a few inches to her height with black platform heels.

The 46-year-old singer covered her eyes with cat-eye sunglasses embellished with jewels and carried a sparkling round silver handbag.

She wore brown lipstick and gave her striking features a touch of blusher to accentuate them, reports Dailymail.

She was accompanied by Emily Ratajkowski, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Rita Ora at Self-Portrait Summer Party that was hosted by Edward Enninful.

Shakira shares two sons Milan. 9, and Sasha, 7, with her former long-time partner Gerard Pique.

Earlier, Shakira was seen enjoying a dinner date with Jimmy Butler at Novikov Restaurant & Bar in London sparking romance rumours.

An eye-witness told Dailymail that the pair looked cozy while enjoying cocktails and sushi.

The Colombian singer and NBA star followed each other after the former attended one of his games.

Since her split from Gerard, she has been romantically linked with Lewis Hamilton and Tom Cruise.



However, Shakira has quashed rumours of a romance with Tom and declared them hilarious.