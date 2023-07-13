Wow! Family holds world record for most birthdays on same date

The family photo of Ameer Ali Mangi and Khudeja. — Guinness World Records

Birthdays are something really special for most, if not all, as they celebrate their presence in the world, but for this Pakistani family, it is a merry occassion as all of its members were born on the same date of the same month.



Mangi household from Larkana needs a lot of candles on August 1 as their surname is not all that they share.

It is quite a deal as this unique family, consisting of Ameer Ali Mangi (father), Khudeja (mother) and their seven children Sindhoo, Sasui and Sapna (twin girls), Aamir, Ambar and Ammar and Ahmar (twin brothers), shares the same birthdate, creating a world record for being the most family members born on the same day.

The family was recognised by the Guinness World Records for having this special thing about them.

August 1 is extra special for Ameer and Khudeja as it’s also their wedding anniversary as they were married on their birthday in 1991, exactly one year before their eldest daughter was born.

The couple saw it as a “gift from God" when their children were conceived and born naturally on the same date.

Ameer says, “it was all natural, from Allah,” and he didn’t intentionally plan for his children to be born on the same day.

And this is not all which is unique about this family, as its members hold two other records.

The seven Mangi children also hold the record for the most siblings born on the same day.

As per the Guinness World Records, the title was previously held by five children from the USA's Cummins family, who were all born on February 20 between 1952 and 1966.

This was the only verified example of a family producing five children with coincident birthdays until discovered by Guinness.

Meanwhile, being two sets of twins with coincident birthdays, Sasui and Sapna, and Ammar and Ahmar, equal the record for the most twin siblings born on the same day.

“Earlier we used to celebrate our birthdays in a simple manner, but now we do it a lot more and with a lot of happiness,” said Sasui.

However, the birthday cake is one for sure instead of nine different cakes.