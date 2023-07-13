Heather Knight inspires England to nail-biting win, leveling Ashes series

Heather Knight inspires England to nail-biting Win, levelling Ashes series.—Twitter@rcbianswomen

England triumphed over Australia, levelling the Ashes series at 6-6 in a pulsating encounter. The clash in Bristol witnessed an outstanding display of leadership from England's captain, Heather Knight, who guided her team to a spine-tingling two-wicket win with just 11 balls remaining.



England faced a daunting chase of 264 runs and found themselves at 235 for eight, teetering on the edge. However, Knight's indomitable spirit shone through as she remained unbeaten on 75 and sealed the victory with a boundary through cover-point. This result not only equalised the series but also brought an end to Australia's unbroken ODI winning streak since September 2021, placing England tantalisingly close to their goal of reclaiming the Ashes.

The match began with a breathtaking onslaught from Tammy Beaumont and Alice Capsey, propelling England to their highest-ever powerplay score of 84 runs in the opening 10 overs. Beaumont's clean striking made a mockery of her exclusion from the T20 squad, while Capsey continued her audacious form by disdainfully accumulating 16 runs off Ellyse Perry's fourth over. Even Megan Schutt, demoted from the opening bowling, couldn't escape Capsey's assault as she was dispatched over long-on for a six.

However, Australia's introduction of spin brought about a double breakthrough. Beaumont fell for a valiant 47, and Capsey perished just shy of a half-century, caught at long-on. Despite these setbacks, England's early dominance allowed them to shift focus to careful game management. Knight partnered with Nat Sciver-Brunt and together they forged a crucial 42-run alliance for the fourth wicket, with Knight scoring at a strike rate below 50.

Yet, the departure of Sciver-Brunt, caught at short third, triggered a middle-order collapse that saw England slump from 163 for 3 to 207 for six. Ash Gardner's three-wicket burst pushed England to the brink, with Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn falling in successive overs. In the end, Knight found an unwavering ally in Kate Cross, as they fearlessly put on a 32-run partnership for the ninth wicket. Cross's consecutive boundaries against Jess Jonassen and a courageous ramp shot off Megan Schutt proved vital in England's successful pursuit.

Earlier, Australia had posted a competitive total of 263 for eight, led by Beth Mooney's unbeaten 81 and contributions from Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, and Jess Jonassen. England's decision to heavily rely on spin, epitomised by the surprising nine-over spell entrusted to Alice Capsey, played a crucial role in restricting Australia's scoring during the middle overs.

The match also showcased England's fielding prowess, with both dropped catches and stunning grabs on display. Ecclestone's sensational catch at mid-off, plucking the ball out of thin air, and Sciver-Brunt's acrobatic effort at midwicket were among the standout moments.

With the series now level at six points apiece, England faces the arduous task of winning the remaining two ODIs to clinch the Ashes series. The enthralling battle in Bristol has set the stage for an exhilarating finale as the teams vie for cricket's most prestigious prize.