Meghan Markle is trying to ‘find a way back’ into Hollywood: ‘Waiting it out’

Experts have just weighed in on the ‘growing possibility’ Meghan Markle will be returning to Hollywood once more.

Royal biographer and author Tom Bower weighed in on the ‘growing possibility’ that the Duchess of Sussex is ready for her Hollywood debut.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with royal commentator Dan Wootton, for the Dan Wootton Tonight program.

There, Mr Bower was quoted saying, “Last week we talked about her having the week from hell and how she had absolutely no idea what she was going to do.”

“So in reply to that this week her publicists leak this ridiculous story that Kevin Costner wants to cast her in a new version of the movie The Bodyguard, so somehow Meghan returns to Hollywood where she never was in the first place, but she has to feel wanted.”

“It’s just a modern marriage. People have different interests. To all those on the Twittersphere who say they’re about to divorce… I say, I want to see the evidence first.”